Company Profile

Quantum eMotion Inc is dedicated towards developing of new generation of quantum-safe encryption for the quantum computing age. It allows clients and partners to develop secure quantum-safe encryption that can protect anything from consumer and enterprise devices like mobile phones, computers, Internet of Things and networking equipment to demanding cloud-based applications, servers and military devices.Quantum Numbers Corp is engaged in developing cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator. Its product QNG2 is used for secure mobile & internet transactions, IoT communication, M2M connections, and cloud based applications.