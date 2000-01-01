Quantum eMotion Inc (TSX:QNC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QNC

  • Market CapCAD32.620m
  • SymbolTSX:QNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74767K1030

Company Profile

Quantum eMotion Inc is dedicated towards developing of new generation of quantum-safe encryption for the quantum computing age. It allows clients and partners to develop secure quantum-safe encryption that can protect anything from consumer and enterprise devices like mobile phones, computers, Internet of Things and networking equipment to demanding cloud-based applications, servers and military devices.Quantum Numbers Corp is engaged in developing cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator. Its product QNG2 is used for secure mobile & internet transactions, IoT communication, M2M connections, and cloud based applications.

Latest QNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .