Quantum Exponential Group (AQUIS:QBIT) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Quantum Exponential Group PLC is engaged in identifying investment opportunities in the quantum technology sector. Its investments include quantum communications, quantum sensing, quantum metrology, and quantum computing software and components. Symbol AQUIS:QBIT ISIN GB00BLR8M858 Currency GBX