Quantum Exponential Group (AQUIS:QBIT) Share Price

QBIT
Quantum Exponential Group
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Asset Management
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Quantum Exponential Group PLC is engaged in identifying investment opportunities in the quantum technology sector. Its investments include quantum communications, quantum sensing, quantum metrology, and quantum computing software and components.
Symbol
AQUIS:QBIT
ISIN
GB00BLR8M858
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison