Quantum Numbers Corp (TSX:QNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QNC
- Market CapCAD10.290m
- SymbolTSX:QNC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINCA74766T1057
Company Profile
Quantum Numbers Corp is engaged in developing cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator. Its product QNG2 is used for secure mobile & internet transactions, IoT communication, M2M connections, and cloud based applications.