Quantum Numbers Corp (TSX:QNC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QNC

  • Market CapCAD10.290m
  • SymbolTSX:QNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74766T1057

Company Profile

Quantum Numbers Corp is engaged in developing cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator. Its product QNG2 is used for secure mobile & internet transactions, IoT communication, M2M connections, and cloud based applications.

Latest QNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .