Quantum-Si Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:QSI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QSI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QSI
- Market Cap$157.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:QSI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS74765K1051
Company Profile
Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond DNA sequencing.