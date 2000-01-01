Quantum-Si Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:QSI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QSI

  • Market Cap$157.850m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QSI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74765K1051

Company Profile

Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond DNA sequencing.

Latest QSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .