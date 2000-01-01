Quantum Thinking Ltd (SEHK:8050)

APAC company
Market Info - 8050

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8050

  • Market CapHKD508.590m
  • SymbolSEHK:8050
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7S12H1066

Company Profile

Quantum Thinking Ltd, formerly Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd, is engaged in the provision of system integration services and other value-added technical consultation services and hardware-related business mainly in China and Hong Kong.

Latest 8050 news

