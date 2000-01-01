Quantum Thinking Ltd (SEHK:8050)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8050
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8050
- Market CapHKD508.590m
- SymbolSEHK:8050
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG7S12H1066
Company Profile
Quantum Thinking Ltd, formerly Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd, is engaged in the provision of system integration services and other value-added technical consultation services and hardware-related business mainly in China and Hong Kong.