Quartix Holdings (LSE:QTX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QTX
- Market Cap£161.260m
- SymbolLSE:QTX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLZH2C83
Company Profile
Quartix Holdings PLC provides vehicle tracking systems to the insurance telematics market. The company primarily supplies subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services for fleets of commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom.