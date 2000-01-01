Quartix Holdings (LSE:QTX)

UK company
Market Info - QTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QTX

  • Market Cap£161.260m
  • SymbolLSE:QTX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLZH2C83

Company Profile

Quartix Holdings PLC provides vehicle tracking systems to the insurance telematics market. The company primarily supplies subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services for fleets of commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom.

