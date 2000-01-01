Company Profile

Quartix Technologies PLC is a supplier of vehicle telematics services. It has two reportable segments: Insurance and Total Fleet operations. The Total Fleet segment has been sub-divided into two further categories. Customer Acquisition includes sales and marketing costs of acquiring new fleet customers and the cost associated with units installed for those customers. Fleet Telematics Services includes recurring revenue associated with the group's active subscription base and the cost of servicing that subscription base. The main source of revenue for all segments is from the provision of vehicle telematics services. The group's revenue by geographical markets is highest in the UK, followed by France, the US, and other European territories.Quartix Holdings PLC provides vehicle tracking systems to the insurance telematics market. The company primarily supplies subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services for fleets of commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom.