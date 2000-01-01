Company Profile

Quarto Group (The) Inc is an American book publisher. Its genre of books ranges from inspirational, educational, and creative for entertainment. With a hoard of titles themed on cookery, children's amusement, history, animal kingdom, movies, self-help, art, travel and leisure, Quarto caters to all segments of society. Its publishing businesses comprises three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing and Q Partners.