Company Info - QRT

  • Market Cap£21.060m
  • SymbolLSE:QRT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74772E1001

Company Profile

Quarto Group (The) Inc is an American book publisher. Its genre of books ranges from inspirational, educational, and creative for entertainment. With a hoard of titles themed on cookery, children's amusement, history, animal kingdom, movies, self-help, art, travel and leisure, Quarto caters to all segments of society. Its publishing businesses comprises three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing and Q Partners.Quarto Group (The) Inc is a book publisher. It caters to all sections of readers with its inspirational, educational, creative and entertainment based titles.

