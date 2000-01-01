Quaterra Resources Inc (TSX:QTA)
Quaterra Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in Nevada, United States. It owns an interest in Quaterra's Yerington Copper Project which includes the MacArthur, Yerington, and Bear copper deposits which owned by Singatse Peak Services LLC, subsidiary of the company. The company also operates Groundhog copper prospect which covers 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.Quaterra Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of copper projects currently in Nevada, United States.