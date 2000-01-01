Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSX:QPM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QPM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QPM
- Market CapCAD20.230m
- SymbolTSX:QPM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA7481401007
Company Profile
Quebec Precious Metals Corp is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec. The company's flagship project is the Sakami project. Its other projects include Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend and Opinaca Gold West project among others.Canada Strategic Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of its various portfolio of graphite projects located throughout Quebec.