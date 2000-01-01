Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSX:QPM)

North American company
Market Info - QPM

Company Info - QPM

  • Market CapCAD20.230m
  • SymbolTSX:QPM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7481401007

Company Profile

Quebec Precious Metals Corp is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec. The company's flagship project is the Sakami project. Its other projects include Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend and Opinaca Gold West project among others.Canada Strategic Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of its various portfolio of graphite projects located throughout Quebec.

