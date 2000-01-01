Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a communication holding company. It operates through Telecommunication segment which offers television distribution, internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services. The operations of the Media segment include the operation of an over-the-air television network and specialty television services, the printing, publishing and distribution of daily newspapers, operation of Internet portals and specialized Web sites, the operation of an out-of-home advertising business and others. The activities of the Sports and Entertainment segment in Quebec encompass the operation and management, show production, sporting and cultural events management, the publishing and distribution of books, the distribution and production of music.