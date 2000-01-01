Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd (TSX:LNC.S)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LNC.S
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LNC.S
- Market CapCAD18.940m
- SymbolTSX:LNC.S
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS53679Q2003
Company Profile
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd is a resource-focused investment company. It invests in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The company acquires and holds securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains.Lithion Energy Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets.