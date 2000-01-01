Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd (TSX:QRC)

North American company
Market Info - QRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QRC

  • Market CapCAD18.940m
  • SymbolTSX:QRC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA53679Q1019

Company Profile

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd is a resource-focused investment company. It invests in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The company acquires and holds securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains.Lithion Energy Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets.

Latest QRC news

