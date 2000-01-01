Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of nearly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.Quest Diagnostics Inc provides diagnostic testing, information, and services, providing insights that enable patients and physicians to make healthcare decisions. It provides diagnostics for insurers and healthcare information technology businesses.