Company Profile

Quest for Growth NV is a closed-end private equity fund. Its mission is to invest in growth companies to realize capital gains that can be paid out to the shareholders without withholding tax being due. Quest for Growth invests in both quoted and unquoted growth companies. The company covers sectors such as life sciences, information technology, software, semiconductors, telecom, Health Care Equipment & Services, Electrical & Engineering, new materials and special situations in other growth sectors.Quest for Growth NV is an investment company. The company's diversified portfolio comprises investments in growth undertakings listed at European stock exchanges, European unlisted companies and venture capital funds.