Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc provides solutions for safe, reliable, clean and efficient waste gas combustion. The company manufactures and services high- efficiency waste gas combustion systems; as well as, power generation systems and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat. The company's proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the effective management of Methane, Hydrogen Sulphide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.