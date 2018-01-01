Quetzal Capital (AQUIS:QTZ) Share Price

QTZ
Quetzal Capital
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Shell Companies
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Quetzal Capital PLC is not engaged in any business activities.Welney PLC is an investment company. The Company is engaged in investment or acquisition of businesses or companies within the eco-friendly technology sector.
Symbol
AQUIS:QTZ
ISIN
GB00BMVSDN09
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest QTZ News