Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QH
- Market Cap$655.180m
- SymbolNASDAQ:QH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS74841Q1004
Company Profile
Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. It derives all of its revenue from PRC.