Company Info - QH

  • Market Cap$655.180m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74841Q1004

Company Profile

Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. It derives all of its revenue from PRC.

