Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL)
North American company
Share Price Chart
Market Info - QDEL
Company Info - QDEL
- Market Cap$4.096bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:QDEL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- ISINUS74838J1016
Company Profile
Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions. Rapid immunoassay and Cardiac immunoassay tests for use in physician offices, hospital laboratories and emergency departments, retail clinics, eye health settings, pharmacies and other urgent care sites, Specialized diagnostic solutions, including direct fluorescent assays and culture-based tests, and Molecular diagnostic tests across a number of hospitals, moderately complex physician offices, laboratories and other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the rapid immunoassays.Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It includes applications in infectious diseases, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, and others.