Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QES
- Market Cap$88.650m
- SymbolNYSE:QES
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS74875T1034
Company Profile
Quintana Energy Services Inc provides diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P (Exploration and Production) companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all the active major basins throughout the U.S.