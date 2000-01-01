Quinto Resources Inc (TSX:QIT)
Company Info - QIT
- Market CapCAD2.090m
- SymbolTSX:QIT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74877T1012
Company Profile
Quinto Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in one business segment that is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company’s project consists of Campo Largo and Monster Lake.