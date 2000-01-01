Quinto Resources Inc (TSX:QIT)

North American company
Market Info - QIT

Company Info - QIT

  • Market CapCAD2.090m
  • SymbolTSX:QIT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74877T1012

Company Profile

Quinto Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in one business segment that is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company’s project consists of Campo Largo and Monster Lake.

