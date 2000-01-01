Quipt Home Medical Corp (TSX:QIPT)
North American company
- Market CapCAD264.090m
- SymbolTSX:QIPT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINCA74880P1045
Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp, formerly Protech Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company's services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.Protech Home Medical Corp, formerly Patient Home Monitoring Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients. The company's services consist of oxygen therapy, self-testing, equipment solutions, sleep apnea treatment.