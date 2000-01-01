QUIZ (LSE:QUIZ)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QUIZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QUIZ

  • Market Cap£21.900m
  • SymbolLSE:QUIZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BZ00SF59

Company Profile

QUIZ PLC is an omni-channel fast fashion womens wear brand. It focus on occasion wear and dressy casual wear offering clothes, footwear and accessories. Its segments include Occasion wear, Dressy casual, and Footwear.

Latest QUIZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

QUIZ Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .