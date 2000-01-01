Quonia SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YQUO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YQUO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YQUO
- Market Cap€44.980m
- SymbolXMAD:YQUO
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0105150009
Company Profile
Quonia SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment company focused on managing real estate assets. Its core strategy is based on developing buildings to lease, as well as retail and office properties, with sustainable income and low risk.