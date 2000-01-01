Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc is an information technology company engaged in the automotive retail business. It develops, markets, implements and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR a Dealership Management System for the automotive market. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines a range of processes across departments in a dealership. The Company works with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring integration between the auto manufacturers and the systems that dealers use.The Company operates in one segment, the computer network and business software industry. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through the region of Canada.