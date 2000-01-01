Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QTNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QTNT

  • Market Cap$690.950m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QTNT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BLG2ZQ72

Company Profile

Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company engaged in reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care with focus in blood grouping and donor disease screening.

Latest QTNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .