Qurate Retail Inc Class A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QRTEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QRTEA

  • Market Cap$3.370bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QRTEA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74915M1009

Company Profile

Qurate Retail Inc, formerly QVC Group is engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries in North America, Europe and Asia. It markets and sells consumer products by means of its televised shopping programs and through the Internet.

Latest QRTEA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .