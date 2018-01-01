Qurate Retail Inc QVC Group Shs Series -A- (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Share Price

QRTEA
Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.Qurate Retail Inc, formerly QVC Group is engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries in North America, Europe and Asia. It markets and sells consumer products by means of its televised shopping programs and through the Internet.
