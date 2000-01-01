Company Profile

Hipo Resources Ltd is a mining and export operation company. It is involved in the exploration of mineral resources. The projects of the company include the Kamola Lithium Project located in the prolific, Manono and Kitolo Lithium pegmatite belt of the DRC; and Busumbu Phosphate Project in Uganda. It also actively pursues technologies within the integrated lithium chain as well as cobalt opportunities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.