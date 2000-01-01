Company Profile

R E A Holdings PLC is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. The company operates in two segments namely, the cultivation of oil palms and Stone and coal operations. Its geographical locations include Indonesia and Rest of Asia of which Indonesia generates a majority of revenue.R E A Holdings PLC is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil.