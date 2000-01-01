Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - RMED

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMED

  • Market Cap$25.750m
  • SymbolAMEX:RMED
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74933X2036

Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its products restore blood-flow in arteries and clearing chronic skin conditions. The company's products include DABRA and Pharos. DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. It operates in two segments namely the vascular segment and the dermatology segment.

Latest RMED news

