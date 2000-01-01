Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its products restore blood-flow in arteries and clearing chronic skin conditions. The company's products include DABRA and Pharos. DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. It operates in two segments namely the vascular segment and the dermatology segment.