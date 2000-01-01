Rackla Metals Inc (TSX:RAK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RAK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RAK
- Market CapCAD2.030m
- SymbolTSX:RAK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA7500802029
Company Profile
Rackla Metals Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is focused on the development of Rivier property, Scarlet property, Rackla Gold Belt, Sixty Mile, and Face property.