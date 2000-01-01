Company Profile

Rackspace Technology Inc is an end-to-end multicloud technology services company. It designs, builds and operates its customers' cloud environments across all technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. The company's solutions include Application Services; Data; Colocation; Managed Cloud; Managed Hosting; Professional Services; and Security & Compliance. It operates in three reportable segments Multicloud Services; Apps & Cross Platform; and OpenStack Public Cloud. It generates revenue through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its services offerings and from the sale of professional services related to designing and building customer solution.