Company Profile

Radcom Ltd provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions to leading telecom operators and communication service providers. It specializes in solutions for next-generation mobile and fixed networks and mobile broadband. The company's products are categorized in maveriq service assuarance, cem solution and performer friendly network analyzers business lines. The firm's network is spread in the United States, Brazil, and India.