Company Profile

Radiant Logistics Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. The company has two operating segments: the United States and Canada. Maximum revenue is generated in the United States.Radiant Logistics Inc is a transportation and logistics services company providing customers domestic and international freight forwarding services through a network of Company-owned and strategic operating partner locations.