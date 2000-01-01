Radient Technologies Inc (TSX:RTI)
Company Info - RTI
- Market CapCAD113.020m
- SymbolTSX:RTI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA75034P1062
Company Profile
Radient Technologies Inc is a Canada based company. It manufactures high-value natural ingredients for customers in the Food and Beverage, Nutrition and Supplements, Pharmaceuticals and Active Care industries.