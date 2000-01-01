Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc is a junior mining company. It conducts acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Quebec. The company's O'Brien project is located in the Abitibi region in northwestern Quebec. This project also contains the contiguous Kewagama property of Radisson located immediately to the east.