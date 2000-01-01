Radius Global Infrastructure Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:RADI)
North American company
Company Info - RADI
- Market Cap$718.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RADI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- ISINUS7504811032
Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc is an international aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communication related sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights. The company purchases for a lump sum, the right to receive future rental payments generated pursuant to an existing ground lease or rooftop lease between a property owner and an owner of a wireless tower or antennae.