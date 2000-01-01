Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc is a gold exploration company engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties or investing in companies holding mineral property interests. It owns an exploration and mining interest in various properties including Lithium Brine Projects, Tlacolula Property, Margarita Silver Project, Spring Peak Property, Bald Peak Property, Tambor Project, Cerro Las Minitas Property, Margarita Silver Project, Southeast Guatemala Ag-Au Epithermal Fields and others.Radius Gold Inc is a gold exploration company engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties or investing in companies holding mineral property interests.