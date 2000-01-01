Raffles Education Corp Ltd (SGX:NR7)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NR7
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NR7
- Market CapSGD119.940m
- SymbolSGX:NR7
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINSG2C97968151
Company Profile
Raffles Education Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of business and management consultancy services.