Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX)

North American company
Company Info - RRX

  • Market CapCAD1.386bn
  • SymbolTSE:RRX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7506491058

Company Profile

Raging River Exploration Inc is a crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company's operations are based in Western Canada in Southwest Saskatchewan.

