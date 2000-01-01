Raiden Resources Ltd (ASX:RDN)
- Market CapAUD3.020m
- SymbolASX:RDN
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU0000001661
Company Profile
Raiden Resources Ltd is a base and precious metal exploration company. The company is engaged in exploration activities on its 6 exploration projects in Serbia.