Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International, part of Raiffeisen Banking Group, is the largest banking group in Austria in terms of total assets. RBG makes up one fourth of the Austrian banking sector. Raiffeisen Bank regards Austria and Central and Western Europe as its home markets, and it operates three main geographical segments: Central Europe (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia), Southeastern Europe (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, and Serbia), and Eastern Europe (Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine).Raiffeisen Bank International AG is a commercial and investment bank. It operates through a network of subsidiary banks, leasing company and other specialized financial service providers.