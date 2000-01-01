Company Profile

Railcare Group AB provides railway maintenance, renewal, and transportation services to railway industry in Scandinavia and UK. It offers services, such as management of cables and surplus masses, railway snow removal, renovation of railway tunnels, machine construction, provision of tractors for contractors, as well as lorry hire, carriages, and personnel.