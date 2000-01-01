Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RAIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RAIN

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RAIN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS75082Q1058

Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which they are able to genetically select patients they believe will most likely benefit. Its lead product candidate, RAIN-32 is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers.

Latest RAIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .