Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN)
North American company
- SymbolNASDAQ:RAIN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS75082Q1058
Rain Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which they are able to genetically select patients they believe will most likely benefit. Its lead product candidate, RAIN-32 is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers.