Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (TSX:RMO)

North American company
Company Info - RMO

  • Market CapCAD0.820m
  • SymbolTSX:RMO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA75101U3010

Company Profile

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp is a mineral exploration project generator. The company acquires early stage exploration opportunities and delivers them drill target ready to joint venture partners.

