Company Info - RAL

  • Market Cap€336.570m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:RAL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000060618

Company Profile

Rallye SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in retail business. The company retails food and operates a nonfood e-commerce business through Casino Group, in which the company has a majority stake. Casino Group operates its retail business in France, South America, Asia, and other areas with a multiformat and multibanner model, and contributes the majority of the company's consolidated revenue. The company also retails sporting goods and sneakers through Groupe Go Sport, a wholly owned subsidiary. The company generates the majority of its revenue from France and South America.Rallye along with its subsidiaries operates in the retail food sector, non-food e-commerce, sporting goods and financial investment. It is engaged in distribution to the food stores and supermarkets; and also in distribution of sporting goods.

