Rallye SA (EURONEXT:RAL)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RAL
- Market Cap€336.570m
- SymbolEURONEXT:RAL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINFR0000060618
Company Profile
Rallye SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in retail business. The company retails food and operates a nonfood e-commerce business through Casino Group, in which the company has a majority stake. Casino Group operates its retail business in France, South America, Asia, and other areas with a multiformat and multibanner model, and contributes the majority of the company's consolidated revenue. The company also retails sporting goods and sneakers through Groupe Go Sport, a wholly owned subsidiary. The company generates the majority of its revenue from France and South America.Rallye along with its subsidiaries operates in the retail food sector, non-food e-commerce, sporting goods and financial investment. It is engaged in distribution to the food stores and supermarkets; and also in distribution of sporting goods.