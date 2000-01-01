Company Profile

Rallye SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in retail business. The company retails food and operates a nonfood e-commerce business through Casino Group, in which the company has a majority stake. Casino Group operates its retail business in France, South America, Asia, and other areas with a multiformat and multibanner model, and contributes the majority of the company's consolidated revenue. The company also retails sporting goods and sneakers through Groupe Go Sport, a wholly owned subsidiary. The company generates the majority of its revenue from France and South America.Rallye along with its subsidiaries operates in the retail food sector, non-food e-commerce, sporting goods and financial investment. It is engaged in distribution to the food stores and supermarkets; and also in distribution of sporting goods.