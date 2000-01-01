Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC is a UK-based company. Its principal activity is the development, mining, and exploration of the Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company owns an interest in Ming Mine Project which is located on the Baie Verte Peninsula in Canada. Its other properties include Goodyear's Cove which is an integrated concentrate storage and shipping facility and the Nugget Pond property. The company earns the majority of the revenue from Canada.