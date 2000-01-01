Company Profile

Rambus is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company operates with one segment: high-speed interface IP and chips. Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.Rambus Inc is a technology solutions company. The company creates semiconductor and IP products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting.