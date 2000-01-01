Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Ltd is a gold exploration and production company with exploration activities focused in Western Australia. The company also explores for base metals. Its projects include Edna May Gold Mine; Mount Magnet Goldmine; Vivien Gold Mine. The company generates maximum revenue from Mount Magnet Goldmine project.